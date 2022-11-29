dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-10-20-33-35

(two, ten, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

In Other News
1
Pike County murder trial closing arguments begin
2
Dayton group to perform traditional Jewish music at Oxford venue
3
CVG reinvents itself in years following Delta Air Lines hub departure
4
Train strikes vehicle on Clark County tracks, driver escapes unharmed
5
Former Madison coach calls having basketball court named after him ‘a...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top