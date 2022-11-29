Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-10-20-33-35
(two, ten, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
