Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-13-19-26-31

(six, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $290,000

