Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
19-22-35-37-38
(nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
