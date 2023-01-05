Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-15-17-24-29
(one, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $418,000
In Other News
1
‘All this is about investing in America’s heartland:’ Biden praises...
2
Fairfield manufacturer to expand with technology center, 75 new jobs
3
Cincinnati has been the unfortunate site of multiple scary NFL moments
4
Two Springfield New Year’s holiday shootings related, not random...
5
Biden to appear Wednesday with Brown, DeWine and Beshear to highlight...