Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
08-12-13-18-30
(eight, twelve, thirteen, eighteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $200,000
