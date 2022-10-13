Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-03-04-21-31
(one, three, four, twenty-one, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Pike County massacre trial: Agent testifies about when investigation...
2
Miami University extends president’s contract, raises salaries
3
‘Blink’ event in Cincy will include parade, light installations
4
Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7...
5
How haunted is your city? Southwest Ohio locations top list