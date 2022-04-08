Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-10-28-29-34
(two, ten, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
In Other News
1
Hamilton chiropractor guilty of sex crimes to be sentenced today
2
Moore’s death left ‘a big hole in our community’
3
‘The Cincinnati Kids’ episode of ‘The Brady Bunch’ takes us back to...
4
Kroger Fuel Points change is confusing, frustrating customers
5
Man charged in connection to deadly Springfield shooting