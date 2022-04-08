dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

02-10-28-29-34

(two, ten, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

