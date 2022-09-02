dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

11-15-16-33-35

(eleven, fifteen, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

In Other News
1
Need a job? Clark County to pay up to $3K in sign-on bonuses for new...
2
Former Champion employees see the former paper mill’s new purpose
3
Labor Day sales expected to be better than ever this year
4
18-year-old shoots, kills Logan County stepfather: ‘I had to stop him’
5
Springfield diner moving to new location
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top