Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
02-05-06-14-28
(two, five, six, fourteen, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $711,000
