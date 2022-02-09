Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-05-09-10-24

(three, five, nine, ten, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

