Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-04-22-24-28
(one, four, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
