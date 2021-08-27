dayton-daily-news logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

08-11-24-36-39

(eight, eleven, twenty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

