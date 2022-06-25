BreakingNews
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

09-10-14-16-34

(nine, ten, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

