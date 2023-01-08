Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-06-07-33-35
(one, six, seven, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
