Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10-26-28-31-35
(ten, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $326,000
