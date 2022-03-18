Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-03-13-27-35
(one, three, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
Company that acquired Navistar saw sharp increase in sales revenue last...
2
Fire destroys trailer in German Twp. in Clark County; considered an...
3
Older area casino gears up for Ohio sports betting with $2.4M upgrade
4
Middletown’s Kyle Schwarber signs 4-year, nearly $80M deal with...
5
Police expand search for missing West Chester Twp. man; seek public’s...