Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-08-14-20-23

(three, eight, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

