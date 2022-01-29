Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-15-33-34-38
(six, fifteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
TV ‘Shark Tank’ competitors who are Miami University grads ink...
2
Downtown Middletown is site of ‘A Bachelor’s Valentine’ movie filming
3
Former Springfield, Alabama football player arrested
4
Hamilton-based 80 Acres Farms planning new facility in N. Kentucky
5
Former Congressman, business leader Clarence J. ‘Bud’ Brown dies