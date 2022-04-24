Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
10-13-15-23-30
(ten, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
Kettering Health officially opens $20M Springfield facility
2
New opioids banned in Ohio after DeWine’s executive order
3
Oxford woman earns 1st place in weightlifting competition
4
New sports-betting rules published, bar owners balk at restrictions
5
Kettering Health $20M Springfield emergency facility opens today