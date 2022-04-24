dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

10-13-15-23-30

(ten, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

