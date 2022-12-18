Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-16-17-28-33
(four, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
