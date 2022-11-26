Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-19-23-31-36
(four, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
McCrabb: Charity football game touches lives in Butler County, Dayton
2
‘Candlelight Tour of Homes’ in Middletown returns after three-year...
3
Kings Island’s WinterFest opens today with rides, holiday lights...
4
Middletown man charged with vehicular manslaughter in fatal motorcycle...
5
Former student teacher indicted on sex charges involving Butler County...