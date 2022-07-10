Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
08-14-15-23-39
(eight, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
