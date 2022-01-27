Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-12-15-17-29
(six, twelve, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $162,000
In Other News
1
Bengals watch party at Paul Brown Stadium not happening
2
Rep. Thomas Hall gives sponsor testimony on bill addressing safety of...
3
Remembering Ann Antenen: Hamilton’s only female mayor had passion for...
4
Giant Bengals watch party proposed at Paul Brown Stadium
5
Springfield police looking for Kenton Street hit-skip suspect