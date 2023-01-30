X
Dark Mode Toggle

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

14-19-30-35-39

(fourteen, nineteen, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-nine)

In Other News
1
Clark County man killed in motorcycle accident identified
2
Local Cincinnati Bengals fans singing ‘On the Road Again’
3
Judge denies former Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds’ motion for...
4
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy wears robe of mentor...
5
Check out this Franklin resident’s ultimate ‘Bengals Cave’
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top