Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-07-15-20-24
(three, seven, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
