Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-15-16-19-38
(three, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
