Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

13-20-27-30-33

(thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

