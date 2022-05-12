Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
13-20-27-30-33
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
Hamilton police identify all victims in FOP Lodge stabbing
2
Xenia woman killed, man seriously hurt after being thrown from Warren...
3
Two girls seriously hurt, dog killed after being struck by SUV in Clark...
4
Man delivering TV struck by pickup in New Carlisle
5
Harbor Freight Tools to bring 25-30 jobs to Middletown