Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-08-11-14-39

(four, eight, eleven, fourteen, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

