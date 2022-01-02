Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-09-20-26-32
(three, nine, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $151,000
In Other News
1
Flights to and from Dayton, Cincinnati airports being canceled; weather
2
First area baby of 2022 born in Springfield
3
How the UC Bearcats football team got to this historic game in the...
4
Esther’s Law allows family monitoring of nursing home patients...
5
Wittenberg to start spring semester with remote learning due to rise in