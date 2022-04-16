Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-07-10-11-26
(six, seven, ten, eleven, twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
In Other News
1
Don’t wait: Your deadline to file taxes is Monday, April 18
2
Sports complex proposed for Enon, Mad River Twp.
3
Area volunteer treasure hunters group helps police solve crimes
4
Barclays launches new student loan support program for U.S. employees
5
Police: Charges pending against pedestrian after he was struck in...