dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-07-10-11-26

(six, seven, ten, eleven, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

In Other News
1
Don’t wait: Your deadline to file taxes is Monday, April 18
2
Sports complex proposed for Enon, Mad River Twp.
3
Area volunteer treasure hunters group helps police solve crimes
4
Barclays launches new student loan support program for U.S. employees
5
Police: Charges pending against pedestrian after he was struck in...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top