Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
17-21-24-25-27
(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000
