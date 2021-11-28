dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

04-06-12-23-32

(four, six, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

