Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-06-12-23-32
(four, six, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
