news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-11-21-30-37

(one, eleven, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

