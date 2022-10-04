Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-11-21-30-37
(one, eleven, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
Middletown school board applicant too ‘radical’ for interview, member...
2
911 call, police records offer new details about Springfield man’s...
3
Quadruple homicide trial’s jury selection under way in new Butler...
4
Atrium Medical Center names Kevin Harlan new president
5
Miami University makes list of top colleges with wealthy alumni