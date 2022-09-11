dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

09-22-25-29-38

(nine, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

