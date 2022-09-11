Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
09-22-25-29-38
(nine, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
