Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

03-18-19-25-39

(three, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

