By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

01-06-13-32-33

(one, six, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

