Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-04-12-17-23
(one, four, twelve, seventeen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
In Other News
1
Butler County judge denies Ivermectin treatment order for COVID patient
2
Sharonville police chief dies after hospital stay following medical...
3
Historical fun returns with Fair at New Boston
4
Clark-Shawnee football field damaged by armyworms
5
Butler County judge modifies Ivermectin treatment order for COVID-19...