By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

27-30-33-36-37

(twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

