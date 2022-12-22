Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-13-16-17-30
(six, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
