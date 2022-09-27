Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-07-17-24-38
(three, seven, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
