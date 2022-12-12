Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-15-20-22-30
(one, fifteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $210,000
In Other News
1
Miami University students helping relieve local school staffing...
2
Warren Co. emergency response teams volunteer, help with rescues...
3
Electric lawn mower manufacturer expands to 100,000-square foot...
4
New Springfield nonprofit to host holiday event for kids
5
Clark State students, local law enforcement team up for Shop with a Cop