Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
01-02-11-12-22
(one, two, eleven, twelve, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Middletown’s Harbor Freight opens in former Big Lots space
2
Middletown takes next step to hire fire chief as city manager
3
Fairfield’s Cincinnati Financial improves rank on Fortune 500 list
4
Multiple inmates in Cincinnati escaped custody in past few weeks; one...
5
Monroe will have highest rate of medical marijuana dispensaries in the...