Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
06-07-15-22-34
(six, seven, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
In Other News
1
Middletown Greekfest, ‘all about food,’ returns for one-day festival
2
Donzetta Nuxhall, matriarch of the Nuxhall family, dies at 93
3
Ohio to Tennessee: Woman’s Type II Diabetes journey inspires ‘Walking...
4
Miami University fundraising breaks record, reaches all-time high
5
Middletown officially names Paul Lolli city manager