Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

06-07-15-22-34

(six, seven, fifteen, twenty-two, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $130,000

