dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
15 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

16-26-29-34-36

(sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

In Other News
1
In wake of mass shootings, health experts warn of mental toll
2
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting inside Fairfield Twp. Walmart
3
WORTH THE DRIVE: Shark Summer returns to Newport Aquarium
4
$192K may be used to detect buried concrete at former Americana...
5
Abilities First executive director dies; Rosebrough carried agency...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top