Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
03-07-12-15-34
(three, seven, twelve, fifteen, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
In Other News
1
Butler County auditor says he is being punished for challenging...
2
Medical helicopter called to crash between motorcycle, car in Clark...
3
Tecumseh teacher in alleged altercation with student disciplined...
4
New trial for New Carlisle teen convicted as adult in deadly stabbing...
5
Demolition of Cleveland-Cliffs stack takes less than one minute