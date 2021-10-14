Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
09-18-19-21-38
(nine, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
In Other News
1
1 killed, multiple people injured after 2 SUVs collide in Springfield
2
19-year-old indicted for murder in Springfield freshman’s shooting...
3
Layoffs continue the combining of 7-Eleven and Speedway at headquarters
4
Experts: If you spy a spotted lanternfly in southwest Ohio, kill it
5
What happened with Josh Mandel at the Lakota school board meeting...