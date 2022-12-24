Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-10-23-33-39
(four, ten, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $130,000
