dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

news
By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:

16-17-21-29-34

(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $152,000

In Other News
1
Mason’s Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance on hold pending...
2
Local turkey business sees strong sales amid inflation
3
Scholarship honors Springfield man killed in Dayton mass shooting
4
Ohio gets a ‘C-’ on infrastructure report card
5
American Red Cross urges financial, blood donations on Giving Tuesday...
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top