Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
16-17-21-29-34
(sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $152,000
In Other News
1
Mason’s Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance on hold pending...
2
Local turkey business sees strong sales amid inflation
3
Scholarship honors Springfield man killed in Dayton mass shooting
4
Ohio gets a ‘C-’ on infrastructure report card
5
American Red Cross urges financial, blood donations on Giving Tuesday...