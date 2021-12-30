Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
04-10-22-29-37
(four, ten, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
In Other News
1
Cincinnati mayor declares state of emergency due to low firefighter...
2
GameWorks at Newport on the Levee has permanently closed
3
18-year-old Springfield driver dies in 2-car crash
4
Graeter’s makes ‘Boldy Bearcat’ a permanent ice cream flavor
5
Happy Birthday, John Legend! Celebrating the Springfield native as he...