Winning numbers drawn in 'Rolling Cash 5' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Rolling Cash 5" game were:
05-07-10-30-35
(five, seven, ten, thirty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $215,000
